LUCENTE, Eileen

LUCENTE (Feltz), Eileen R.



Age 94, passed away on March 27, 2021. Eileen was a lifelong resident of Dayton, Ohio, and a member of Holy Trinity



Catholic Church. Eileen was the last surviving member of her generation in her immediate family. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Anthony J. Lucente, who died in October 1986. Eileen was a loving wife and mother who adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. While she valued her life as a mother and homemaker, she was also proud of her early career working for a prominent Dayton law firm. She was strong, courageous, intelligent, fun and adventurous. She will be remembered for her utterly



unselfish love and devotion to her husband and family. She was an excellent parent and role model and was always there for her family, providing support and counsel when needed. She delighted in sending news clippings of interest to each of them. Her beautiful blue eyes, radiant smile and vibrant



personality conveyed the elegance and grace of a wonderful, loving and happy woman who celebrated life. She accepted everyone for who they were and will be deeply missed by family and friends. Traveling with her husband and, later, her children, made her so happy. She often traveled to see her children as they frequently asked her to visit in the Dayton area, Cincinnati, New York, California and Florida. She accompanied them to many locations in the United States and



beyond, visiting five continents. Highlights included visits to her husband's family in Cutro, Italy, as well as the Cristo statue in Rio de Janeiro, at age 87, and Jerusalem, at age 92. She made friends everywhere she went. She loved birds, especially hummingbirds, and was an accomplished gardener, Euchre player and voracious reader. Her kind and thoughtful friends at Centerville Woodbourne Library often told stories of her great reading ability and the fun they had helping her. She is survived by her beloved children: Linda Chiovaro of Centerville, (and Linda's pets Rico and Romeo); Nancy Strassel and husband Gary of Cincinnati; Antonette Lucente and



husband Roger Gifford of Xenia; Anthony Lucente, Jr., and partner Bill Mosley of Los Angeles, CA: Sam Lucente and wife Cynthia Lohr of San Francisco, CA; and Michael Lucente and wife Lauren of Montebello, NY. She had nine beloved grandchildren: Stephanie Strassel and partner Cynthia Clendenin, Marissa Strassel and husband Matthew Otto, Sarah Robertson and husband Anthony, Ryan Flohre and wife Amy, Emily Lucente, Annabella Lucente, Adam Lucente, Jon Jon Lucente, and Sarah Lucente, and six great-grandchildren: Enzo and Giuliana Otto, Maddie and Lily Robertson, and Olivia and



Violet Flohre, along with many dearly loved nieces and



nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her father and mother, Joseph A. Feltz and Eleanora; brothers Urban, Edward and wife Doris; sisters Bernadine, and Rita and husband Bill Bush, Sr.; and son-in-law Andrew J. Chiovaro. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 6, at Holy Trinity Church, 272 Bainbridge St., in Dayton, followed by a burial service at Calvary Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held later in 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in the form of masses in Eileen



Lucente's name. Memorial contributions can be made to the Aullwood Farm and Sanctuary, 9101 Frederick Pike, Dayton, OH 45414, https://aullwood.audubon.org/ or Cox Arboretum, 6733 Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449, https://www.metroparks.org. Arrangements in care of Morris Sons Funeral Home, 1771 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering, OH. Condolences may be



expressed at https://www.morris-sons.com.

