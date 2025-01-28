Lucas, John Austin



John Austin Lucas left us on January 17th to be in heaven with his beloved wife Patty. John was born in Columbus and graduated from Grandview High School. He is preceded in death by his parents, Austin M. and Elizabeth E. Lucas and his son Joel. John is survived by his brothers David (Bonnie) Lucas, Don (Pat) Lucas, Joseph (Carol) Lucas, sons Michael (Bridget) Lucas, Jason (Nichole ) Lucas, and Jarrod Lucas, daughter Sherri Liebing, and his granddaughter Tamara (Sam) Cleveland, plus many more grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and a great-grandson. John served in the United States Navy then returned to Columbus, Ohio and finally Dayton, Ohio where he had a distinguished sales career with several companies. John had a great love of cars, buying them, fixing them up and selling them. He also enjoyed buying and selling an assortment of different items. John with be greatly missed by his family and friends. Donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A celebration of life will be held at Newcomers Funeral Home - Centerville, 820 Miamisburg Centerville Rd, Dayton, Ohio 45459 on Saturday, February 8th at 1:00PM. Visitation will be held from 12:00PM until the time of the celebration at 1:00PM.



