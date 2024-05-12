Lucas, Alfred John



age 94 of Dayton, Ohio, passed away at Hospice of Dayton on Wednesday, May 8th, 2024 at approximately 6:45 p.m. Alfred graduated from Patterson Co-op High School and retired after 28 years from Dayton Press (Formerly the McCall's Corporation). The company is named after the founder of its namesake magazine, James McCall, who was a Scottish tailor. In later years, Marvin Pierce, the father of Barbara Bush, served as the McCall Corporation's president. He was a member of Incarnation Parish, Centerville, OH, and the Polish American Democratic Club of old North Dayton. He was a rich man; because he had a loving wife of 70 years, son, daughter and loving family. He was a hard worker; stern yet fair; always thought of others; he taught and lived by the golden rule; he always knew what was best for us. He lived 94 years in his own home; never had to compromise. Avid golfer; loved games of chance; a lucky sort. He grew up in old North Dayton and was a member of Dayton's oldest Polish community parish of St. Adalbert's, which was established as the city's ninth Catholic parish on January 5, 1903. He served his county in the Army and stood tall during the Korean Conflict honorably discharged October of 1952. A veteran, a hero, selfless. Solid in life, a fair man, a decent man, the perfect man. He loved and is loved. You will always fill our hearts. Preceded in death by his parents, Leo Lucas Sr. and Mary Lucas, his loving daughter Patty Lucas and his brother Leo Lucas, Jr. Survived by his loving wife Joanne Lucas, his son Mark Lucas; and his son-in-law Robert Higgins and nieces and nephews. Visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 15th, 2024 at the Church of the Incarnation, 7415 Far Hills Ave., Centerville, Ohio 45459, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Officiated by Father Brian Phelps. Burial Calvary Cemetery. We would like to thank all of the caregivers at Hospice of Dayton who took such great care of my dad as well as the family through this most difficult time and all of the family and friends who supported my father in his time at hospice and throughout his life. In Lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Hospice of Dayton. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



