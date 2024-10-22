Lubow, Henrietta

Lubow (Torf), Henrietta R. "Henny"



Henrietta Lubow, 95, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on October 19, 2024. Henny was born on March 9, 1929 into a large extended family in Cincinnati. She attended the University of Cincinnati and received a bachelor's degree in education from the Ohio State University in 1952 and a master's degree in education from Wright State University in 1971. Henny began her career teaching elementary school and remedial reading in the Dayton, Ohio public school system and at Hillel Academy of Dayton, before pursuing her calling teaching developmentally disabled students and unwed mothers, helping them learn life skills, and finding job placements for them. Henny enjoyed reading and loved her memoirs-writing and play-reading groups, investment club, and exercise group. She held leadership positions in the Dayton Chapter of Hadassah and the Dayton View Neighborhood Council. Henny and Howard had a large and close group of Dayton friends who celebrated birthdays and holidays together. For more than 30 years, Howard, Henny and their friends built a sukkah together in their backyard, for their annual Sukkot party. Henny loved corresponding with her friends and her many cousins. She took a special interest in writing poems and limericks for birthday and anniversary celebrations and loved collecting jokes. In recent years, she lived at Creekside at the Village in Columbus. Henny used to joke that she wanted her parting words to be "Don't put wet dishes on top of dry dishes in the dish rack." Henny was preceded in death by her parents, Elias and Edith Linder Torf, her sister Judith Torf Strauss, her brother Morton Aaron Torf, and her husband, Howard Lubow. She is survived by her daughters Cheryl and Judy, of Columbus, her sons Jeff (Anna) of Dayton, and Barry (Susan) of Columbus, grandchildren Becca, Elias, Jenna, and Eden Lubow, and niece Miriam Strauss.



There will be a gravesite service on Wednesday, October 23, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery, 1809 W Schantz Ave, Dayton, OH 45409, followed by a gathering until 1:45 p.m. at Temple Israel of Dayton, 130 Riverside Drive, Dayton, OH 45405. The family will be welcoming friends in Columbus that evening from 6-8 p.m., with Kaddish at 7 p.m., in the Buckeye Room at Creekside at the Village, 2200 Welcome Place, Columbus, OH 43209.



Contributions in her memory may be made to the Temple Israel (Dayton) Buy-a-Book Fund, Hadassah, the Bexley Public Library, or another nonprofit organization of your choice. Glickler Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com