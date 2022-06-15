LUBBERS, Raymond E.



Raymond E. Lubbers, age 67, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022, at Huntington Court under Hospice care. He was born September 28, 1954, in Hamilton, to the late Lester Lubbers and Mary Lou (nee Maynard) Lubbers. He graduated from Taft High School in 1972 then proceeded on to graduate from The Ohio Institute of Technology (Bell and Howell), Columbus, Ohio, in 1974. He was employed at Tedford Laboratories for four years, Hamilton Tool twenty-five years, and as a long-haul truck driver ultimately retiring from Armco. He assisted others in his community no matter how big or small the task. He valued his family and friends more than material things. He never met a stranger therefore he leaves behind many friends who love him. Raymond lived life passionately, loved camping, fishing, food, and an ice cold beer. We will miss his sense of humor which he maintained until the end. He owned many cars, most of which he never drove. He leaves behind his precious mother Mary Lou Sandlin; siblings Anne Marie McManus, Beth Swetland, Joe (Pattie) Lubbers, Tim (Melissa) Lubbers, Todd (Chelsea) Lubbers; many nieces, nephews and other family and friends too numerous to name.



Raymond was preceded in death by his father Lester Lubbers and a brother Nick Lubbers. Visitation at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 NW Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013, June 17, 2022, from 10:00am until the time of the memorial service at 11:00am with Pastor Michelle Terry officiating. Online condolences may be expressed at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

