LUBBERGER, Shirley M.



97, of Middletown, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at her home. She was born in Middletown on June 29, 1925, to parents, George and Georgiana (Phibbs) Boice. Shirley had worked as the assistant office manager for Dr. Grager, retiring in 1981. She was a very active member of Prosser Chapter #367 Order of Eastern Star, having served as Worthy Matron in 1956, 1996, and 2000. She also served as Deputy Grand Matron in 1959, General Grand Chapter Membership Chairman in 1989, 1990, and 1991, and was Grand Page to the Grand Secretary of Ohio in 2013. In addition to that, Shirley served on the Advisory Board for Middletown Assembly #68 Order of Rainbow for Girls for 25 years. Shirley is survived by her two granddaughters, Lori Nelson and Susan (Michael) Bolich Giddens; cousin, Dona Pierson; and many loving great-grand animals. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Carl J. Lubberger and daughter, Sharyn Bolich. Funeral Service will be Monday, October 10, 2022, at 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the funeral home, with Eastern Star services conducted at 10:45 am. Entombment will be at Woodside Mausoleum. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Children's Lexington, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508 - OR - Hospice Care of Middletown, 4418 Lewis St., Suite B, Middletown, OH 45044. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

