Lower, Maurita Ann



Maurita Ann Lower (2/17/1929 - 5/19/2023) beloved mother of (Ray Lower, Laura Frye and Mary Wetzel) grandmother to Juelie, Amanda, Forrest, Ronald, and Dana, great grandmother to nine, aunt to the children of her 13 brothers and sisters, adopted grandmother to her coworkers from Kings Island. She passed away quietly sitting outside in the sunshine. Maurita was very active in the VFW in Middletown and the Eagles Lodge in Springboro. Per her request there will be no funeral or visitation. She will be cremated and interned beside her late husband Joe Lower at Woodhill Cemetery, You can honor her with a donation to the local food pantry.

