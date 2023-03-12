Lowe, Catherine



Catherine "Cathy" (Bush)



Lowe, 67, of Trenton, passed away on February 20, 2023 at Atrium Medical Center.



Cathy was born in Middletown, Ohio on July 18, 1955, to Ralph and Carole (Brower) Bush. She is survived by her daughter Brandi (Adam) Lacefield, son Matt Lowe, brother Jeff (Brittany) Bush, sister Tammy (Arnie) Marzullo, and mother Carole (Brower) Bush. Cathy was a beloved grandmother to granddaughters Lauren and Emily Lacefield and Ruby Lowe. Cathy was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Bill Lowe and her father Ralph Bush. Her family finds great comfort knowing that Cathy is now at peace with her husband and father.



Visitation will be held at



Monroe United Methodist



Church, 206 East Ave., Monroe, Ohio, on Wednesdav, March 15, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM.



Casual attire is welcomed.

