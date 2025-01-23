LOWE, Carol



Carol Jean Shalf Lowe died on January 20 2025 in Dayton Ohio after a long illness. She is survived by her brother Jerome M (Rosanne) and a host of nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents Maurice and Helen Sedlak Shalf, her beloved husband, Richard Lowe, her sister Maureen Larsen (Gary), her brother Albert Sebastian (Jane) and her lovingly spoiled miniature poodle Muffy. After graduating from Sinclair College in Dayton, she worked for E F McDonald Company for many happy years, where she met Dick Lowe, the love of her life. She enjoyed gardening in her back yard and volunteering at Cox Arboretum in Dayton. After a funeral at Calvary Chapel, she will be buried next to Dick in Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. Donations may be made to Dayton Hospice House, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton.



