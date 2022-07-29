LOUGH, James R.



86, of Springfield, died July 26, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born August 30, 1935, in Springfield to Vernon and Minnie (Graves) Lough. Jim worked for 56 years in maintenance for Navistar. Jim's true passion in life was his being with his wife of 65 years. Jim played for Pabst Softball for many years. They won the National World Series in 1994 in Jones Beach, New York. Jim was an avid bowler and appeared on National Television. In 1961, Jim won a bowling tournament that won him a car. Jim was the owner and trainer of Lough Racing Stables. Jim enjoyed playing cards at the Elks Lodge where he was a member. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Linda (Moore); three grandchildren, Tylor Lough, Alli (Michel) Stratton and Taylor "Bird" Bond; 6 great-grandchildren, Alec, Jett, Kendra, Savvi, Cru and Auggi; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sons, Doug and David, and was the last of 12 brothers and sisters. A special thanks to Mercy Hospital Hospice Floor 4, Dr. Challa and Dr. Ingram for your kindness and support. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with visitation two hours prior, beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg, OH. Memorial donations may go to St. Jude Children's Hospital.

