Lorenz, Donald N.



June 1, 1935 - April 8, 2023



Ohio born and bred, Don grew up on the West Side of Cleveland attending public schools including John Marshall High School, where he played the trumpet in the marching band, managed the basketball team, and met the love of his life, Virginia Rae Jump, whom he married on September 14, 1957 after graduating from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. The first in his family to have the opportunity to go to college, Don took full advantage of everything Miami offered-Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity, the nationally recognized accounting program and faculty, and all manner of campus activities, especially those centered on sports and music. He loyally and proudly supported Miami as an alumnus for over sixty years. Eminently well qualified with his specialized accounting degree, Don joined Firestone Tire and Rubber Company two days after his graduation in 1957. Don began his career in accounting in Akron, while pursuing his MBA degree at Kent State University. He joined the Active Army Reserve under the Reserve Forces Act and was obligated to serve five and a half years active reserve duty. Daughters Ann Laura and Kay Lynn joined the family in 1961 and 1963. When Don was transferred to the Firestone General Accounting Department, a third child, Philip Donald, joined the family in 1965. In a pivotal two year transfer to England and Wales for leadership positions in major Firestone projects, the family took advantage of every travel opportunity time and distance allowed, thus beginning a lifelong passion for cultural enrichment through immersion. Don was never happier than when planning a trip, and never more excited than when visiting the results of his research all over the world. When the family returned to the United States, because of his accumulated knowledge and skills, Don accepted a new position at Jostens in Minneapolis, where a fourth child, Susan Lee, joined the family in 1970. Don then joined Price Brothers Company in Dayton, Ohio in 1971 as Controller, fulfilling their goal of returning to Ohio. He eventually was promoted to Chief Financial Officer, guiding the company in a number of major acquisitions and projects, including the largest single construction project ever awarded in the world. Following the death of his beloved wife, Ginny, he retired to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina in 1998 where he and Ginny had built a vacation home where they planned to retire.



While living in Hilton Head he put his consistent golfing skills to excellent use, winning many tournaments in the Senior Men's Golf Association and Port Royal Golf Club. He met and married his second wife, Marilyn Hockett Jackson, in 2000, enjoying over twenty-two years of travel adventures, choral singing with the Hilton Head Choral Society and the St. Andrew By-The-Sea church choir, and volunteering with many organizations. He poured his love and energy over his children, eight grandchildren, nine step grandchildren, and three great grandchildren, and was never happier than when surrounded by the chaos of big family life. For his 75th birthday, he planned and gifted the trip of his lifetime to his children and grandchildren-two weeks in Europe with the homebase in Switzerland, passing on his travel expertise and love of immersing oneself in another culture. He was brilliant, loyal, kind, honest, generous, elegant, and had a wicked sense of humor. He loved to play poker and Bocce and was proud to serve on the Finance and Regime Boards of the Cypress of Hilton Head. His life was full, his love was genuine, his legacy an honor to remember.



He believed in the good work of Goodwill Industries where he served on the board, and any organization that trained, lifted, and educated people for meaningful work.



A service will be held at 11:00am on April 22, 2023 at St. Andrew By-the-Sea United Methodist Church on Hilton Head Island. A reception will follow at 1:00pm at The Cypress of Hilton Head.

