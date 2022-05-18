LOPER, Joseph

LOPER, Major USAF Ret., Joseph David



Age 78, of Shawnee Lake, Jamestown, went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at his daughter's



residence in Vandalia where he had been staying due to declining health.



Joe was born January 20, 1944, in Belding, Michigan the son of Marvin Russell and Hulda E. (Hansbarger) Loper. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers:



Marvin Jr. and Michael Loper.



He is survived by his daughters: Jodi Alice Loper-Davis (Jeff) of Vandalia; Kristan Sue Hatfield (Brad) of Fairborn; and Lori



Ellen Singleton (Paul) of Vandalia; his wife, Jane (Jones) Loper; his sister: Mary Ellen Reeves (Richard). He was a very proud grandfather of his grandchildren: Mary Alice, Ian Michael, AJ, Michael and Brian; and affectionately known as Papa Joe to his step-children and step-grandchildren. Joe is also survived by numerous other relatives and friends.



He honorably served in the U.S. Air Force, retiring with the rank of Major. Being a 20 year serviceman, he was able to take his family around the world. He was a very proud graduate of Michigan Sate University, receiving his Masters' Degree. Joe enjoyed golfing, living on the lake and laughing. He loved his dogs, and often joked that his favorite grandchildren were his dogs.



Because of Joe's love of dogs, his family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Halo K-9 Rescue, 3346 Jasper Rd, Xenia, OH 45385.



Services will be held at 10 AM, Friday, May 20th at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia. Interment to follow in Valley View Memorial Gardens. Friends may call Thursday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



www.mccolaughfuneralhome.com