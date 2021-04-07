LOOS, Betty Joan



Age 89 of Morgan Township, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Woodland Country Manor. She was born on March 2, 1932, in Okeana, Ohio, the daughter of Milo and Ruth (Miller) Wilson. She graduated from Morgan School and the Miami University in Oxford with her teaching degree. She was an elementary teacher at Morgan Elementary in the Ross Local School District and later was the library coordinator for the Ross District. She was a member of Okeana United Methodist Church, the UAW, the Flores Amo Garden Club, and the Ross Retired Teachers Association. She is survived by her husband Marshall Allen Loos; two children, Alana (Greg) Bayzath and Timothy Allen (Debora) Loos; four grandchildren, Kerry (Beth) Henderson, Kelly Rose (Steve) Cabral, Grace Kelly Bayzath, and Anna



(Nathan) Heinze; four great-grandchildren, Josafina Cabral and Lane, Luke, and Molly Heinze; and many other loving



relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her



parents and one brother, Billy Wilson. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Saturday, April 10, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow in New London Cemetery in Shandon, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences at



www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com