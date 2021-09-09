LONSWAY, Matthew



39, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 4, 2021. Matthew was born May 8, 1982, in Springfield, Ohio, to Michael and Linda (Hamilton) Lonsway. He was a musical genius, a lover of astronomy and the Cleveland Browns. In addition to his parents, he was survived by two siblings, Michelle (Matt) and Ian (Britni); grandmother, Marilyn Lowe; nieces and nephews, Kenzi, Mason, Toby, Nori and Brody; and many more family members and tons of friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Austin and Jean Lonsway. Visitation will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in CONROY FUNERAL HOME, with a service beginning at 12:00 p.m.

