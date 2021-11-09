springfield-news-sun logo
X

LONICKER, Deborah

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

LONICKER, Deborah Jean

Age 67, of Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Kettering Hospital in Dayton. She was born on January 1, 1954, in Hamilton, Ohio, the daughter of James and Betty Lou (Stockhoff) Lewis. She is survived by her son,

Jason (Sarah) Lonicker; one brother, Steve (Peggy) Lewis; one sister, Tina (Greg) Pennington; and many other loving relatives and friends. There will be a memorial visitation at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio, on Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 4 - 6 pm. If desired, memorials may be made to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, Second Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540. Online condolences may be made at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Charles C. Young Funeral Home - Ross

4032 Hamilton Cleves Road State Route 128

Ross, OH

45014

https://www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
COLBERG, Paul
2
GRAY, Timothy
3
REID, K. Suzanne
4
DeVilbiss, Rebekah
5
ELEYET, Ada
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top