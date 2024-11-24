Longenecker , Howard H.



Howard H. Longenecker, 91, Indianapolis, IN passed away on November 21, 2024 in Indianapolis, IN. He was born on June 24, 1933 in Phillipsburg, OH.



Survivors include, Wife, Jacqueline B. Longenecker; son, Howard Philip (Lora) Longenecker; daughter, Leah (Marvin) Wininger; 2 grandchildren & 1 great grandchild.



Preceded in death by, parents, Osa & Howard Longenecker; sisters, Pat Hensley & Jean Longenecker; brothers, Wayne, Marvin, Roland Longenecker.



Howard proudly served in the United States Army from May 27, 1955 to June 15, 1961. After his time in the army, he got his bachelor's degree from Ohio Mechanics Institute and went on to invent a pay phone patent and tapeless answering machines. Howard worked for AT&T and Bell Labs. Starting in 2000 Howard became a driver for Bell Mortuary & Crematory and helped for 24 years. Howard loved watching sports, trains, reading, yardwork and his children.



"Be Humble, Be Kind."-Howard Longenecker



Service will be Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 11:00AM at Bell Mortuary & Crematory, Shangrila Chapel, 1444 W US HWY 52, Fountaintown, IN 46130 with visitation on Tuesday, November 26, 2024 from 4:00PM until 8:00PM. Officiating will be Pastor Todd Curtis. Entombment will be at Washington Park East Cemetery, Indianapolis, IN.



In Lieu of flowers please make donations to the Burge Terrace Baptist Church Mission Fund by clicking the link https://www.burgeterrace.org/give/.



We at Bell Mortuary & Crematory are thankful and appreciative of Howard for helping us for all these years.



