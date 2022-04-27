LONG, Ruth

LONG (Vaughn),



Ruth Marie



Age 86, formerly of Kettering, OH, ascended to heaven on Sunday, April 24, 2022, from



Katherine B. Reynolds Hospice Home located in Winston-Salem, NC, surrounded in love by those near and far. Ruth was born on March 3, 1936, in Dayton, OH, to the late Fred and Sadie Vaughn. She was a hard worker throughout her life but especially early in her married life. While raising four children, she worked at her aunt's grocery store in her teens and later at the Sunshine Biscuit Co. and Horstman Printing Co. of Dayton, OH. Ruth was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and enjoyed her dogs,



gardening, bird watching and watching sports of all kinds,



especially those associated with her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Harold W. Long Sr.; brothers, Doyle Vaughn, Gail Vaughn and Fred Vaughn; and sister, Dorothy Jane



Hildebrand. Ruth is survived by her children, Harold W. Long Jr. (Cindy Paschall), Doyle W. Long, Jeffrey P. Long (Fanny Gellrich) and Sherri Long Massey; grandchildren, Jeremy Gowan, Nicole Fiore, Michelle Long (John Park), Stephanie Long (Matt Gannon), Christina Long, Kristen Massey (Andrew Setser), Ryan Massey (Melanie Stevenson); and great-grandchildren, Deckard Nolde, Cooper Gowan, Leo and Addison Park, Meghan and Abby Fiore, Brantley and Mila Setser and Cooper Massey; sisters, Mary Engle and Janet Faith Cooper. The family will be hosting private services at Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering, on Thursday, April 28, 2022, before Interment at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton, OH, alongside her husband, Harold. Flowers may be sent to Routsong Funeral Home located at 2100 East Stroop Rd., Kettering, OH, 45429 and donations in honor of Ruth can be made to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton by going to hsdayton.org. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at



www.routsong.com