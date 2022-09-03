LONG, Roger Dean



Age 77 of Casstown, passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, at Kettering Health Care in Kettering. He was born May 14, 1945, in Dayton to the late Charles Edward and Doris Jean (Lewis) Long.



Roger was preceded in death by his daughter Cassondra "Candy" Long in 2016; son Phillip Christopher "Chris" Long in 2021; and grandson Mika Benjamin Long.



Those left to cherish Roger's memory include his wife Georgene (Powell) Long, whom he married June 5, 1965; sisters Debbie and Tammy Long, both of Troy; grandchildren Justin Long of Vermont and Margo Long of Troy; and daughter-in-law Amy Long of Troy.



Roger was a 1964 graduate of Northridge High School in Dayton. He was a member of Stokes Masonic Lodge #305 F&AM in Post Jefferson and a Past Master and Past Secretary of the former Lena Social Lodge #217 in Lena, OH. Roger was an avid woodworker and active with the Troy Fish and Game Boy Scouts Troop #544 where he was Committee Chairman. He retired with GM after 30 years of service as a toolmaker.



A funeral service will be held 1:00PM Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy. Visitation will be held from 12:00PM-1:00PM at the funeral home. A Masonic Lodge Service will be held at 11:45 am. Interment will follow in Dayton Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Fisher-Cheney Funeral Home, Troy, OH. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fishercheneyfuneralhome.com.

