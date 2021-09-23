LONG, Mark Allen



Mark Allen Long, age 64 of Dayton, passed away Thursday, September 16, 2021. He was born October 31, 1956, in



Dayton, Ohio, the son of Alvia and June Long. He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Timothy Long. Mark is survived by his wife, Diana; daughter, Chelsea (John) North; grandson, Rhory North; stepchildren, Jared (Jennifer) Preece and Tricia (Tim) Phillips; 6 step-grandchildren; 2 step-great-grandchildren; brothers, David (Carolyn) Long and Steve (Heidi) Long; sister-in-law, Sydney Long; family friend, Karen Wolfe and many nieces and nephews. Mark was a General Contractor and owned his own business, Long and Associates Renovation LLC. He loved to fish and wood working in his spare time. He will be remembered for being a wonderful and hardworking man. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery at the family's



convenience.

