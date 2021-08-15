LONG, Margie
Age 82, of Hillsboro, OH, and formerly of West Alexandria, OH, passed away Sunday,
August 8, 2021, at her
residence. She was born
August 20, 1938, to the late Charlie and Dorothy Brewer. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 66 years,
Samuel Long, Jr.; brothers
Kenneth and Robert Brewer, Edison Brewer; sister May McCoy. She is survived by her brothers Jimmy and Chuck Brewer; niece Connie (Keith) Rutherford and their four girls Cristina, Jennifer, Natalie and Mackenzie; grandchildren
Ashley (Zach) Wilcox, Michael (Emmie) Kash, and Joseph
(Shelby) Kash; and eight great-grandchildren; She is also
survived by several other nieces, nephews and other relatives. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021, from 10:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, OH. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis, OH. Online condolences and
other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting
Funeral Home Information
Girton- Schmidt -Boucher Gard Funeral Home
226 W. Main St
Eaton, OH
45320
https://www.gsbfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral