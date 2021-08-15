LONG, Margie



Age 82, of Hillsboro, OH, and formerly of West Alexandria, OH, passed away Sunday,



August 8, 2021, at her



residence. She was born



August 20, 1938, to the late Charlie and Dorothy Brewer. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 66 years,



Samuel Long, Jr.; brothers



Kenneth and Robert Brewer, Edison Brewer; sister May McCoy. She is survived by her brothers Jimmy and Chuck Brewer; niece Connie (Keith) Rutherford and their four girls Cristina, Jennifer, Natalie and Mackenzie; grandchildren



Ashley (Zach) Wilcox, Michael (Emmie) Kash, and Joseph



(Shelby) Kash; and eight great-grandchildren; She is also



survived by several other nieces, nephews and other relatives. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021, from 10:00 am until the time of service at 12:00 pm at the Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, OH. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis, OH. Online condolences and



other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting



www.gsbfuneralhome.com