LONG, Lorna Elise



Was born May 10, 1936, to the late Thomas Rollins Clinton and Florence (Lee) Clinton. She was called home on October 13, 2021. Lorna's life is an



example of a life well lived. She enjoyed the love and



respect of her family and friends. She was a faithful



servant to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ until the end. A member of St. Timothy MBC. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Edward Long. She is survived by her sister Helen Smith, brother Thomas Richard Clinton, and stepsister Paula Mia Rollins; son Leroy (Cynthia) McKinney; daughters Lauren (Martin) Culver, Kimberly



(Norman) Willis, Kristy (Eric) Dozier, stepdaughter Leslie



Taylor, niece-daughters Dawn Sanders and Sherre Sanders; grandchildren Dorian Culver, Julian Culver, Avery McKinney, Christian Willis, Joshua Dozier, Jonathan Dozier, Matthew



Willis, Kamal Taylor. Walk through visitation 10 AM, Friday, October 22, 2021, at St. Timothy Missionary Baptist Church, 4466 Free Pike. Service to follow at 11 AM. Entombment Rose Hill Burial Park. MASK ARE REQUIRED



