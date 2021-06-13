LONG, Levi

LONG, Jr., Levi



Age 61, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am,



Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Pastor Frederick Hayes officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service.



Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

