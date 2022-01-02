LONG, John

LONG, Rev. John
84, of Urbana, Ohio, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, in his home surrounded by his family.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday, January
5, 2022, in SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Funeral
service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Eastside Freewill Baptist Church, 2735 Hilltop Ave., Springfield, Ohio, with Pastor Jim Baldwin officiating.
Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg, Ohio.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at
Funeral Home Information
Skillman, McDonald & Vernon Funeral Home
257 West Main Street
Mechanicsburg, OH
43044
