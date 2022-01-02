Hamburger icon
LONG, John

LONG, Rev. John

84, of Urbana, Ohio, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, in his home surrounded by his family.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday, January

5, 2022, in SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Funeral

service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 6, 2022, in Eastside Freewill Baptist Church, 2735 Hilltop Ave., Springfield, Ohio, with Pastor Jim Baldwin officiating.

Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Mechanicsburg, Ohio.

