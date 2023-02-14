LONG, Dr. John E.



John was born in Hamilton, on October 27, 1947, the son of the late John E. Long, Sr. and Mary J. (Lynch) Long. John graduated from Garfield Senior High in 1965. He graduated from The Ohio State University in 1969, and from The Ohio State University College of Dentistry in 1972. John was a dentist in Fairfield for 43 years. He was also a member of the American Dental and Ohio Dental Associations as well as the Keely Dental Society. John was an avid reader, and also enjoyed classic cinema, film noir, documentaries, British comedy, and a wide variety of novelty and instrumental music. He also was a big fan of classic automobiles. John considered himself lucky to have made so many wonderful friends over the years. He would not want them to mourn him, but instead to remember the fun and happiness they shared, and then to move on and create more joy for themselves and others. John was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Maryrose Long. A Visitation will be held from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10am on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at St. Julie Billiart Church, 224 Dayton Street, Hamilton. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Donations may be made in John's name to the Long Family Scholarship Fund, c/o the Hamilton Community Foundation, 319 N 3rd Street, Hamilton. Condolences may be left for the family at



