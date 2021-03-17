LONEY, Daniel

X

61, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021. He was born in Springfield, on September 24, 1959, the son of Eugene and Helen (Dadich) Loney. He retired as a Sergeant from the Clark County Sheriff's Office after 20 years of service. Dan had a love for aviation and was currently working at the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport. He loved spending time there with his airport

family. Survivors include his wife, Melissa (DeWitt); son, Garry Loney; three brothers and spouses, Carl Loney, John (Donna) Loney and Tom (Ming) Loney and his dog, Bristol. A private family service will be held in CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A public service will be held at a later date.

