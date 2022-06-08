LOHREY, David E.



David E. Lohrey, 68, of Lewisville, Ohio, went home peacefully to be with Jesus on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Ohio. He was born at Hamilton, Ohio, on March 4, 1954, a son of the late Virgil Keith Lohrey and Ellen Rae Otto Lohrey.



He was a former construction contractor and owner of



Cornerstone Construction, Lewisville, and was also a Christian by faith. Dave enjoyed hunting, gardening, trapping and spending time in the outdoors.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Bryn Lohrey; a grandson, Corbin; and a brother, Doug Lohrey. Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Tari Neuenschwander Lohrey; six children, Laurel, Olivia, Gus (Casey), Audrey



(Daniel) Caeton, Caroline and Graham; two brothers, Darrell (Nelda) Lohrey, Dude (Katie) Lohrey; six grandchildren, Mya, Finn, Mia, Slade, Adlai and Lucie.



There will be no visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Shadow Lake Campground, 34847 Miltonsburg-Calais Road, Woodsfield, OH 43793 at 1:00p.m. July 10, 2022.



"Peace I leave with you, my peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give to you. Let not your heart be troubled neither let it be afraid." John 14:27



Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Watters Funeral Home, Woodsfield, Ohio.

