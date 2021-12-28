LOHMEYER, Fritz

LOHMEYER, Jr., Fritz W.
Age 78, of Dayton, passed away Sunday, December 26th, 2021. Fritz was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and retired as RN, BS, TNS and Critical Care Coordinator from Good Samaritan Hospital in 2010 after 34 years of service. Preceded in death by a grandson Maxwell Lucas Barlow,and long time friend Dianna Osborne. Survived by a daughter Marney (Britton) Almy of Dayton, son Marty Lohmeyer, and Gayle and her daughter Mckenzie of Troy, 5 grandchildren Sydni, Quinci, Colton,
Zachary, and Reilly, 1 great-granddaughter Amara, 2 sisters
Ellen Lohmeyer and Louise Burden, and niece Heather Sharp and family. The family will receive friends Saturday, Jan. 1st, 2022, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. at N. Main St. followed by Services and a Tribute at 3 p.m. by Pastor Timothy McGlock. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to American Cancer Society in his memory. Online condolences for the family may be sent to
Funeral Home Information
Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home
5555 Philadelphia Drive
Dayton, OH
45415