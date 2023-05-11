Logsdon, Michael David



LOGSDON, Michael David, age 49, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, May 6, 2023. Mike attended Centerville High School. He had a true love for the game of football and was an avid fan of the Baltimore Ravens. Mike's pride and joy were his nephew and his two nieces. Michael is survived by his mother, Suzette Hanner; sister, Jill Garrett; nephew, Ross Garrett; nieces, Brooke Garrett and Josie Garrett; and step father, Bob Vari. Mike had a heart of gold and will be greatly missed. There will be a private family gathering. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

