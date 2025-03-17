Loffland, Santa

Loffland (Lazzaro), Santa Lucy



On February 17th, Santa Lucia Loffland, with her son Thomas at her side, passed away peacefully at Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes hospital in Camden, New Jersey, at age 82.



Santa was a kind hearted, generous, patriotic and devout person. She loved our National Parks, making ceramics, and a good harlequin novel. She reminisced often at her time spent working as a nurses aide and was most proud of her many years working at Elder-Beerman. Santa had a unique way of looking at the world and had a strong and independent mind. She was one of kind and she will be missed.



Interment and memorial will take place in Ohio. Details will be announced at a later date.



