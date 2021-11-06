LOEFFELMAN, Joseph



William "Joe"



Age 81, of Bellbrook, passed away on November 1, 2021. He was born on October 21, 1940, in St. Louis, MO, to the late William and Gertrude (Zaruba) Loeffelman.



He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Shirley Loeffelman; children, Jeff (Sheri) Loeffelman, Michele (Craig) Huxtable and Nikki (Jeff) Trosper; grandchildren, Alex, Aundrea, Alyssa, Ann, Jackson, Cole, Carson, Brayden and Rylan; great-grandchildren, Grayson and Raegan; siblings, Shirley Hollander and



Judy Hoffmann; in-laws, Jane, Wanda, Bill, Marilyn and Dottie; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends, far to many to mention.



Joe proudly served in the U.S Navy achieving rank of an officer. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering and then a Master's in Business Administration. Aside from his work in the military, Joe was an Electrical Engineer at Delco. He was a "Joe" of all trades!



Family will receive guests from 4-6 PM on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville Chapel, (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, 45459). A Mass of



Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 AM on Monday, November 8 at Church of the Incarnation, (7415 Far Hills Ave, Centerville, 45459) with Fr. Brian Phelps, Celebrant. Joe's wishes were to be cremated.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that remembrances be made in the form of contributions to Hospice of



Dayton, in Joe's memory.



To share a memory of Joe or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

