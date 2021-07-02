LOE, Angela

LOE (Kearney), Angela Loretta



Angela Loretta (Kearney) Loe, 88, was called home to our Lord Jesus Christ June 30, 2021. Angela, "Angie", was a



beautiful and loving wife, mother of five, grandmother of 10 and she will be missed greatly. Family will receive friends on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST FUNERAL HOME, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, from 4-7pm. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, July 9, at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church, 807 Havens Corners Rd., at 10:00am. Please visit www.schoedinger.com for full obituary.

