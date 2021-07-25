LOCKWOOD, Lyle Wayne, MAJ (USAF)



On Sunday, July 12, 2021, Lyle Lockwood passed away peacefully at the age of 80, in the loving care of his wife Jean of 60 years. Lyle always met his



career and work challenges with great diligence, but as a camper, antique toy collector, hunter of morel mushrooms, and Purdue sports fan, he



always worked just as hard at play.



Close family will attend an interment ceremony on Friday, July 30th at the Dayton National Cemetery. A Visitation and Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, July 31st, 2021, at 10:00 a.m., at Aley United Methodist Church in Beavercreek, OH. Memorial donations may be offered in Lyle's memory to the Affiliate Societies Council of Dayton (5100 Springfield St,



Dayton, OH 45431) or Greene County Council on Aging (1195 W. 2nd St, Xenia, OH 45385).



Raised by his parents, Lois and Dayton Lockwood, in Steuben County, IN, Lyle graduated from Ashley School in 1958. He married his beloved wife Jean in 1960, and the two of them attended Purdue University. Upon college graduation, Lyle earned a commission in the Air Force, later earning an M.S. at the Air Force Institute of Technology. His work at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base centered on managing the production process of the F-15 and the F-16. Upon his 1984 retirement from the Air Force, he joined Universal Technology



Corporation (UTC) and began a long relationship with the



Affiliate Societies Council of Dayton. He helped to establish TechFest, an annual event that brings thousands of school children together for a weekend extravaganza of free hands-on STEM activities. Lyle and Jean raised their family in Beavercreek, OH, and they committed 50 years of service to their church, Aley United Methodist Church. Lyle joined the Engineers Club of Dayton, and he was a regular at their weekly "Barn Gang" lunches.



Lyle is forever remembered by his wife Jean (nee Willibey), children Ross (Shona Aitken), Cheryl Springwood (Chuck), and Craig (Kristin), four grandchildren (Jay, Josh, Olivia, and Urielle); sister Karen Ringler (Rod) and brother Neal (Lonnie). In addition, Lyle is survived by aunts and uncles, cousins,



numerous in-laws from Jean's family, nieces and nephews, grand-nieces and nephews.

