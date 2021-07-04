LOCKHART, David S.



Age 57, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at his residence. He was born September 23, 1963, in Middletown and lived here all his life. He graduated from Middletown High School Class of 1981. He enjoyed building and collecting model cars. Preceding him in death was his mother, Margaret E. (Higgins) Lockhart. He is survived by his father, Raymond W. Lockhart, one brother, Dean (Cindy)



Lockhart; and several nieces and great-nieces and



great-nephews. The family is honoring his wish for no



services and to be cremated. His cremains will be buried at Fairview Cemetery, West Alexandria, Ohio. Arrangements by



Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.herr-riggs.com