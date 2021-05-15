<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689752-01_0_0000689752-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689752-01_0_0000689752-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">LOCKE, Coleen Elizabeth <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">71, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away, Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Oakwood Village Springfield, Ohio.<br/><br/>She was born September 22, 1949, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late James M. and Naomi (Powell) Locke. She was active at the Nation Chapel United Methodist Church. Coleen retired after many years of service from Ohio Edison as an office administrator. She loved being around children and volunteered for many years at South Vienna Elementary School. <br/><br/>She is survived by her siblings, Cindy Rucker, Michael Locke and Pam Locke; her niece, Jamie Rucker; nephews, Matthew (Becky) and Christopher Locke; great-nieces and nephews, Connor, Joel, Kylie, Callan, Johnathan, Nikole (Josh) and their son, Kailor, Nathan and son, Wyatt, Justin, Cody; and a special great-niece, Abigail. <br/><br/>Coleen is preceded in death by her parents; her life partner, Richard Graham; her brother Barry Locke; and a nephew Sean Locke.<br/><br/>Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending.<br/><br/>A gathering of family and friends will be held from 12-2 p.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021, in the SKILLMAN, MCDONALD & VERNON Funeral Home, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Graveside services will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Vernon Asbury Cemetery, Catawba with Sue Neves officiating.<br/><br/>In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Nation Chapel Food Pantry, 13730 Urbana-London Rd, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044, Second Harvest Food Bank, 701 E. Columbia St., Springfield, Ohio 45503 or to any Children's Charity.<br/><br/>Condolences may be expressed to the family at </font><p align="center"><br/><font size="2" color="#000000"><u>www.vernonfh.com</u></font></p><br/>