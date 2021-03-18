LLOYD, Sally Matilda



Age 85 passed away March 12, 2021, at Mount Pleasant. She was born March 1, 1936, in New Miami, Ohio, the daughter of Elmer and Lucille (Davish) Treiber. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her stepfather,



Harold Keplinger; brother, Dale Keplinger; father-in-law, Ellsworth Lloyd; mother-in-law, Hazel Lloyd; and son-in-law Carl Roe. She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Gordon Lloyd; children, Debbie Roe, Brian (Marsha) Lloyd, Greg



(Vanessa) Lloyd, David (Nicole) Lloyd; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; siblings, Connie Allen, Darrell Keplinger, and Larry Keplinger. Sally was a loving wife, mother, grandma and great-grandma. She worked at Mt. Pleasant Retirement Village for 20 years. After retiring, she volunteered at the Treasure Barn at Mt. Pleasant Retirement Village. She loved nature and enjoyed traveling.



Funeral service will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Village Home Health & Hospice, 11275 Springfield Pike, Cincinnati, OH 45246 and Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn Street, Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.


