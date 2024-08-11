Litvin, Joseph "Joe"



Joseph Litvin, a licensed engineer, a licensed professional surveyor, an attorney at law and a private pilot, passed away July 22, 2024 at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. OH. He was born in Detroit, Michigan February 23, 1935.He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Elaine (Sis), daughters Sharon Schramm (Marc) of Columbus and Ruthie Goodboe of Presto, PA, grandchildren Chaim (Lisa), Yedidah (Joe), Zev (Michele), Channa (Jacob) and seven great grandchildren: David, Amira, Caleb, Yaffa, Miriam, Zeke, and Juliana. Joe is survived by his brothers, Daniel of Wyomissing, Pa and David (Rebecca) of Englewood. N.J; nephews Michael and Steve and niece Rose. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Paul and Devora Litvin, son-in-law Michael Goodboe, sister-in-law Tikva Litvin and brother-in-law Alan Diamonstein.



Burial took place July 24, 2024 at the Peninsula Jewish Cemetery, Hampton, Virginia.



Joe graduated from the University of Michigan School with a degree in Civil Engineering. He received his Master's degree from the University of Cincinnati and his law degree from Ohio State The family moved to Dayton in 1963 when Joe was hired by Union Carbide to supervise the building of homes in Red Coach Farms in Kettering. Union Carbide left Dayton and Joe began a new career with the Arthur Beerman Construction Company. He left ABCO to attend law school. He practiced as a construction attorney for 15 years before being appointed to serve as the Montgomery County Engineer. He served in that position until he retired in 2011.



A service will be held at Beth Jacob Congregation at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, September 1 to share memories and stories.



Donations can be made to the Ohio Society of Professional Engineers, Navy Seal Foundation, Beth Jacob Congregation, Dayton Chapter of Hadassah or a charity of your choice.



