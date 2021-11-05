

LITTRELL, Delone "Dede"





age 51,passed away, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at U.C. Medical Center. She was born in Dayton, OH, on November 14, 1969, to Rita Delone (McCulley) and the late Walter Raymond "Walt" Hood. She graduated from Mad River Christian Academy in 1989; and worked as a Special NeedsEducator Assistant for Valley View School Systems. Dede was associated with bothCommunity Harvest Church and SouthBrook Christian Church. In addition to her mother, Rita, she is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Todd Littrell; her daughter Shelby Littrell; two brothers, James "Danny" Colston and James"Jamie" Hood; chosen family, Alexandria "Alex" and Easton Fields. A Visitation will be held 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service), Saturday, November 6, 2021, at Community Harvest Church, 6970 Weaver Rd., Germantown, where the Funeral Service will follow at 12 p.m., with Pastor Duane Harney officiating. Burial will be at Highland Cemetery, Miamisburg, OH.