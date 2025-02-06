Littler, Sandra Lee



Littler, Sandra Lee, 88, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, February 4, 2025 in Villa Springfield. She was born January 30, 1937 in Springfield to Samuel and Mildred (Cook) Whited. Sandra worked as the Bookkeeper for Littler Painting for many years and worked at WC Downey, AAA Antique Mall and United Senior Services. Survivors include her three children, Randy (Penny) Littler, Shari (Mark) Stevens and Kris Littler; five grandchildren and their families, Nicole (Mike) Spengler and Payton, Brody and Brayden, Brad Littler, Mark (Jenny) Stevens, Jr. and Clayton and Ada, Suzy (Justin) Evans and Cora and Samuel and Richard (Emily) Stevens and Eliott. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Earnie. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com