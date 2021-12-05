springfield-news-sun logo
LITTLER, Earnest

LITTLER, Jr., Earnest L. "Earnie"

85, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021, in his home. Earnie was born December 29, 1935, in Springfield, Ohio, to Earnest and Marie (Culbertson) Littler. He worked and owned Littler Painting Co. for over 57 years. He was an avid bowler and golfer, and worked at both Snyder and Reid Golf Courses. Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Sandra (Whited) Littler; three children, Randy (Penny) Littler, Shari (Mark) Stevens and Kris Littler; five grandchildren, Nicole (Mike) Spengler, Brad Littler, Mark (Jenny) Stevens, Jr., Suzy (Justin) Evans and

Richard (Emily) Stevens; and six great-grandchildren, Payton, Brody, Brayden, Clayton, Cora and Samuel. He was preceded in death by his parents. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to the Leukemia Foundation or Ohio's Hospice. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

