<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689470-01_0_0000689470-01-1_20210514.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689470-01_0_0000689470-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">LITTLEJOHN, Charles <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Edward "Scottie"<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">54, born January 13, 1967, went peacefully to the House of the Lord May 8, 2021. Charles was a truck driver for 22 years at TNT Graphics. He <br/><br/>attended Nettie Lee Roth High School and graduated from <br/><br/>Belmont High School with a scholarship to attend Central State University to play football. Charles is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; father, Charles Littlejohn. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Littlejohn; sister, Keilynn Littlejohn; six sons and their <br/><br/>mothers: Quayshaun (Ciara) Littlejohn of Columbus, OH, and his mother, Denise Brown Littlejohn; Anthony (Alfrieda) <br/><br/>Morrow of Odessa, TX, De'Andre Morrow of Dayton, Deymione (Alysha) Morrow of Dayton and their mother, Cindy Morrow of Dayton; Darian (Kayla) Howard-Littlejohn of <br/><br/>Columbus, OH, Daivan Howard-Littlejohn and their mother, Vanessa Howard of Dayton; grandchildren, Braelynn Paul Littlejohn, Alexander Cody Littlejohn, of Columbus, OH, and Deymione Morrow, Jr. of Dayton; many other close friends and family members. Funeral service 12 noon Saturday, May 15, at Shiloh Church, 5300 Philadelphia Dr. Visitation 10 am-12 pm. Family will receive friends 11 am-12 pm. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.</font><br/>