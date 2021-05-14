springfield-news-sun logo
X

LITTLEJOHN, Charles

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689470-01_0_0000689470-01-1_20210514.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689470-01_0_0000689470-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">LITTLEJOHN, Charles <br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Edward "Scottie"<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">54, born January 13, 1967, went peacefully to the House of the Lord May 8, 2021. Charles was a truck driver for 22 years at TNT Graphics. He <br/><br/>attended Nettie Lee Roth High School and graduated from <br/><br/>Belmont High School with a scholarship to attend Central State University to play football. Charles is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents; father, Charles Littlejohn. He is survived by his mother, Barbara Littlejohn; sister, Keilynn Littlejohn; six sons and their <br/><br/>mothers: Quayshaun (Ciara) Littlejohn of Columbus, OH, and his mother, Denise Brown Littlejohn; Anthony (Alfrieda) <br/><br/>Morrow of Odessa, TX, De'Andre Morrow of Dayton, Deymione (Alysha) Morrow of Dayton and their mother, Cindy Morrow of Dayton; Darian (Kayla) Howard-Littlejohn of <br/><br/>Columbus, OH, Daivan Howard-Littlejohn and their mother, Vanessa Howard of Dayton; grandchildren, Braelynn Paul Littlejohn, Alexander Cody Littlejohn, of Columbus, OH, and Deymione Morrow, Jr. of Dayton; many other close friends and family members. Funeral service 12 noon Saturday, May 15, at Shiloh Church, 5300 Philadelphia Dr. Visitation 10 am-12 pm. Family will receive friends 11 am-12 pm. Interment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.</font><br/>

<p>Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com</p>

<p>View the obituary on Legacy.com</p>

<p>Funeral Home Information</p>

<p>House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc</p>

<p>2107 N Gettysburg Ave</p>

<p>Dayton, OH</p>

<p>45406</p>

<p>https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral</p>

In Other News

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top