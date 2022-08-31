LITTLE, Tonya Kay



60, of Springfield, passed away August 27, 2022, in the Ohio State University Hospital. She was born December 25, 1961, in Springfield, the daughter of Noah and Janet (Couch) Stidham. Tonya was a member of the V.F.W. Post 3660. She loved singing, playing pool, animals, cooking and spending time with her loving family and many friends. She is survived by her loving husband of 27 years, Robert D. Little; her parents, Noah and Janet Stidham; children, Natalie (Bradley) Cochran, Kyle Porter and Vanessa Marich; two grandchildren, Chloe Cochran and Lily Marich; sister, Lana Stidham; sister-in-law, Venita Hosey and nephews, Brandon Carey and Tyler Bame. She was preceded in death by a sister, Jo Beth Stidham Hosey. Private graveside services for Tonya's family will be held in Ferncliff Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Tonya's family. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

