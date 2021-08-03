springfield-news-sun logo
LITTLE, Robert

LITTLE, Robert

Age 92, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on August 1, 2021. He was born to the late Charles and Leona Little on July 1, 1929, in Middletown, Ohio. Bob was a veteran in the

United States Army and fought in the Korean War. He later went on to become a machinist for over 39 years at Aeronca. Bob enjoyed reworking furniture, visiting family and friends, he also loved to go to garage sales and thrift stores. For many years Bob would bring donuts to the children under the care of his daughter, Deborah. Bob married the love of his life, Emorine Davis and together they had five children. He is survived by his children Brenda (Dick) Robinson, Carolyn Little, Deborah (Paul) Anderson and Michael (Dawn) Little; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, and son Robert Dale (Teresa) Little. A visitation will take place at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave, Middletown, OH 45005 on

Wednesday, August 4, 2021, from 5:00 pm-7:00 pm with a

funeral service at the funeral home on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 11:00 am. Burial will take place at Woodside

Cemetery following the funeral service. A special thank you from the family to the hospice nurses and aides and the loving care from Carol Freedman. Visit www.bakerstevensparramore.com to leave an online condolence for the family.




Funeral Home Information

Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home

6850 Roosevelt Ave

Middletown, OH

45005

https://www.bakerstevensparramore.com/

