Little, Rita Fae



Rita Fae Little, age 73 of Xenia, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2025, at her farm surrounded by loving family. She was born on September 16, 1951, in Hamilton, OH, the daughter of the late Bertie & Dorothy (Smith) Isaacs. She was preceded in death by her loving brothers, Theodore "Teddy", Clyde, and Clifford, as well as her loving cousin Carol Ison. Rita was a 1969 graduate of Seven-Mile-High School, "it was 2 miles from 9 mile." In her younger years she was a Sunday School teacher. Rita and her husband John were married in the Church of God in Xenia. Mrs. Little was a retired employee of General Motors with many years of service and was a proud union member of the IUE-CWA #755 in Dayton. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, gardening on her farm, reading history books, participating in politics, cooking for her family, and watching British movies and tv shows. She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years John Wesley Little, her children Elizabeth Noel, Laura Alice, John William "Will", and Emily Christina, her brother Gary Isaacs and wife June, 4 grandchildren Catherine, Aaron, Rachel and Meghan, 3 great grandchildren Christian, Callum and Micah, special cousins Donnie & Janice Coyle, Carlotta Allen, JoDee & Eddie Watts and Dean Ison, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, February 7, 2025, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton with Pastor John Coyle officiating. Burial will follow at the Woodhill Cemetery in Franklin. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at Swart Funeral Home. If so desired memorial contributions may be made to Berea College, 101 Chestnut St., Berea, KY 40403, in memory of Mrs. Rita Fae Little. Berea provides free education to students in financial need, no Berea College student has had to pay tuition since 1892. Rita always valued the power of education, "it is something that can never be taken away from you." Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mrs. Rita Fae Little, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.



