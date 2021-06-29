LITTLE, Melvin Weaver



Melvin Weaver Little, 75, passed away on June 26, 2021, at Lincoln Park Manor. He was born in Mexico City, Mexico, on October 22, 1945, to the late Ruby R. (Rice) Little and Elbert L. Little, Jr. He is survived by



sister Alice Stroud of Eugene, Oregon, twin brother Gordon Little and sister-in-law Vicki



Little of Kettering, cousins



David and John Rice Irwin of Clinton, Tennessee, and nieces and nephews Crystal Stroud, Chandra Little, Hilary Mannan and Jason Little, great-niece Tejah McCommas and great-nephews Ziven McCommas and Levi Mannan. Raised in Arlington, Virginia, Melvin graduated from Wakefield High School in 1963, attended the University of Richmond and earned a BA in Botany from George Mason University in 1991. A lifelong nature enthusiast, he served as a volunteer naturalist at parks in Virginia and Ohio. Melvin loved music of all types with special passion for 50s-60s rock and roll, bluegrass and classical forms, amassing a sizeable



record collection. He was also devoted to researching family history and authored "Henry Rice, The Pioneer Gristmiller and His Twelve Children" documenting the descendants of his



ancestor. After moving to Kettering in 2000, Melvin



developed a keen interest in local sports and performing arts organizations, becoming a frequent spectator at Kettering Fairmont events, UD Flyer games and Dayton Philharmonic



Orchestra concerts. He was a regular participant in Lathrem Senior Center activities and was proud of his 100-pound weight loss achieved through Weight Watchers. Donations may be made to the Dayton Performing Arts Alliance or the Museum of Appalachia in Clinton, Tennessee. Family will



receive friends from 2-4 pm Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Morris Sons Funeral Home, 1771 E. Dorothy Ln., Kettering, Ohio. Condolences may be sent to morris-sons.com.

