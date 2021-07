LITTLE, Marcia



Marcia Little, of Dayton, OH, entered into eternal rest on



July 10, 2021. To know her is to love her, Marcia will be deeply missed. Keep her children



Anthony and Antonio Taylor lifted in prayer. Funeral service will be held Monday, July 19, 2021, at 1 pm at Donald



Jordan Memorial Chapel, 4882 Germantown Pike, Dayton, OH 45417. Family will receive friends 12 pm until time of service.