LITTERAL, Marian L.



"Mary"



90 of South Charleston, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, March 10, 2022. She was born November 13, 1931, the daughter of Delmor and Laura



Wilson. During her recent illness she drew strength from her faith in God and trusted in His plan for her. She was a long-time member of the South Charleston Christian



Center. Happily married to Willie "Bill" Litteral, the couple



recently celebrated their 47th anniversary. Mary leaves behind a son Ron (Lori) Dennis, daughters Karen "Dee" (Roger)



Morris and Kelly Dennis; along with his four daughters Nancy (Bryant) Murphy, Sharon (Randy) Larie, Jan (Jim) Henery, and Doris Kennedy. Together they have 14 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren; beloved grand dogs and cats; several nieces and nephews, and a best friend, Judy Knisley. She was preceded in death by her parents, four sisters Pauline Oyer, Dorothy Swyers, Orpha Queen and Louise Boysel; granddaughters Karla Lansford and Jodi Henery; grandson Kohle Morlan and son-in-law, Doug



Kennedy. Visitation will be Monday from 6-8PM in the



RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Services to honor Mary will be Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 11:00AM in the South Charleston Christian Center with Pastor Aaron



Turner officiating. Friends may also call one hour prior to services. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, South Charleston. Expressions of sympathy may be mad at



www.richardsraffanddunbar.com



