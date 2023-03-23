Litteral, Madelin Davis



LITTERAL, Madelin Davis age 89 of Kettering, Ohio went home to be with her Lord on Monday, March 13, 2023. Madelin was born on April 5, 1933 in Breathitt County, Kentucky. From humble beginnings, as a child growing up in a Kentucky Coal Mining Camp, she came to know Christ as her Savior and eventually led many of her family members to the Lord. During this time, she worked in the mess hall at the mining camp and later was promoted to the commissary at the Evanston Mines. Madelin was accepted into the high school work program at Berea College, lived on campus and graduated VP of her graduating class. Madelin gave unconditionally to all those she loved and was a humble servant and a dedicated and loving wife, mother and grandmother. Cooking was her gift to show her love for others. She found such joy in having people at her table for a home-cooked meal and was often found cooking for the church, serving meals to shut-ins, baking cookies for her grandkids and pies for neighbors and friends. Madelin never met a stranger and was caring, compassionate and sensitive to the needs of those around her. God allowed her to touch the lives of so many people over the course of her lifetime. Madelin was a faithful member of Cornerstone Baptist Temple. She loved to sing in the choir and taught 5th grade Sunday School at Moraine Heights Baptist Church for more than 30 years. She worked at Dayton Envelope in the 50s, as a teacher's aide at Temple Christian School in the 70s, spent many years working (and shopping) at Elder-Beerman, and was a PBX Operator at Kettering Hospital where she eventually retired, after 25 years, at the age of 80. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years Billy Litteral, her parents Denver and Maggie Davis, brothers Clyde Joseph; Robert, Flint, and Ralph Davis. She is survived by 2 sons Rodney K. Litteral and wife Monica of Springboro, OH and Vaughn Litteral and wife Lisa of Kettering, OH. Grandchildren Nathan (Julia) and Makayla Litteral; Jaden, Justus, Elana, Livia, Sophia, and Josiah Litteral, and a host of nieces, nephews, church family, neighbors, and friends. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 4:00 p.m. and the funeral to follow at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, March 26, 2023 at Cornerstone Baptist Temple, 1707 Ohmer Ave., Dayton, OH 45410. Pastor Jerry Siler is officiating. A graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 27, 2023 at Miami Valley Memorial Gardens at 1639 E Lytle Five Points Centerville Ohio 45458. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Madelin Litteral memorial / scholarship fund to help Temple Christian students, by check or online giving to Temple Christian School. To donate go to: https://www.cbtministries.org/online-giving enter "Madelin" in notes or Make checks payable to "TCS" 1700 Ohmer Ave. Dayton OH 45410. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

