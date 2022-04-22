LIPKER, Jackie Lee "Jack"



Formerly of Dayton, Ohio, passed away 4/19/22, after



battling cancer for 4 years. He served honorably in the U.S.



Navy and more so as a Dayton Police officer for 25 years.



He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Lois; son Scott (Tammy); daughter Toni



(Michael); 3 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; a sister Patricia Kay, and numerous family members. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to Halifax Hospice of Ormond Beach, FL, or St. Jude Children's Hospital, Memphis, TN.

