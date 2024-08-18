Lion, Evelyn



Age 91, passed away Aug. 6, 2024. She was born Feb. 20, 1933 to the late Harry and Lorene (Bivens) Werline. Evelyn cherished her family and held her faith in God dearly. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, John Lion. She is survived by daughter Deborah (Steve) Vasta, son Daniel (Deborah) Lion, 3 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren. The family will receive friends Friday, Aug. 23, 2024 from 12-1pm at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd. Kettering. Funeral Services will begin at 1pm with burial at Miami Valley Memory Gardens in Centerville, OH. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Alzheimers Assoc. 6077 Far Hills #117, Dayton OH 45459, or Ohio's Hospice, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton OH 45420. Online condolences can be made at www.westbrockfh.com



