LINTON, Kenneth

LINTON, Sr., Kenneth

Kenneth Linton, Sr., 71 of

Middletown passed away on Friday, July 2nd at his residence surrounded by those who love him. Visitation 7/16/2021 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at

the Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home 6850 Roosevelt Avenue Middletown, OH 45005 with Funeral Services to follow at 1:00 pm with Pastors

George Linton III & Dan Holt

officiating. Interment with

military honors will follow at North Monroe Cemetery.

