LINTON, Kenneth

LINTON, Sr., Kenneth
Kenneth Linton, Sr., 71 of
Middletown passed away on Friday, July 2nd at his residence surrounded by those who love him. Visitation 7/16/2021 from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm at
the Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home 6850 Roosevelt Avenue Middletown, OH 45005 with Funeral Services to follow at 1:00 pm with Pastors
George Linton III & Dan Holt
officiating. Interment with
military honors will follow at North Monroe Cemetery.
